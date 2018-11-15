Scotland v South Africa: Springboks give scrum-half Embrose Papier first Test start

Embrose Papier has won five caps as a replacement since his debut against Wales in June

Autumn Test: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television, listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

South Africa will give scrum-half Embrose Papier his first Test start against Scotland on Saturday with Faf de Klerk on club duty with Sale Sharks.

RG Snyman also comes in at lock with Eben Etzebeth still recovering from a foot injury sustained against England.

Pieter-Steph du Toit moves from the second row to blind-side flanker while Duane Vermeulen reverts to number eight with Warren Whiteley sidelined.

The Springboks have won their last five Tests against Scotland.

Their last defeat against the Scots came at Murrayfield in 2010.

They opened their European tour with a 12-11 defeat by England at Twickenham but rallied from 23-9 down to win 26-23 in injury time against France in Paris last Saturday.

South Africa team: Willie le Roux, Sbu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Francois Louw, Ivan van Zyl, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe.