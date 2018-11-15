Gavin Henson: Dragons boss is hopeful on Henson recovery

Gavin Henson has won 33 caps for Wales and also represented the British and Irish Lions

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman says he is hopeful Gavin Henson is on the road to recovery.

Henson, 36, injured his knee in Dragons' first Pro14 fixture of the season and has not played since.

Jackman says he is not certain, but remains hopeful, that Henson will return to action but admits his injury was more serious than feared.

"I hope that it is not the case that Gavin has played his last match," Jackman told BBC Sport Wales.

"The frustrating thing with Gavin is initially we thought it was a week or two injury," he continued.

"That is probably why there have been conflicting reports (about his future), because we didn't really know the extent of it at the start.

"It was found there was a lot of fluid in his knee, which kept building up, so we had to really take a step back with him before we could move forward."

Jackman says former Wales international Henson can now step up his rehabilitation.

"It is looks like we've now reached a point where we can go forward again. He's going to pick up his running, starting next week," he said.

South African Hendre Marnitz had been Dragons defence coach since 2017

"So it should be a return to play in three weeks if everything goes well.

"That seems to be the advice we have at the moment from the experts and we hope that remains the case."

Jackman expressed regret over the departure of defence coach Hendre Marnitz.

Dragons announced they have parted company with Marnitz, who joined the region in August 2017. The region conceded 127 tries in the 29 league games since his appointment.

"I think it is an unfortunate part of professional sport," Jackman said.

"Tough decisions are made regularly in this kind of environment.

"We just have to move on from it and make the team better and try to defend better, because it hasn't been an area of the game that has been up to the level we expect."