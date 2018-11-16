Phil Dollman: Exeter full-back still has Chiefs future, says boss Rob Baxter

Phil Dollman was called up for Wales in the summer of 2017, but missed out on touring after being injured in Exeter's Premiership final win over Wasps

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Phil Dollman still has a future at the club despite Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg joining next summer.

Dollman, 33, is in his 10th season with the Chiefs and was Rob Baxter's first signing when he took over in 2009, but his contract expires at the end of it.

The Welshman has been one of Exeter's best performers as they have risen to become a major force in English rugby.

"Phil's been fantastic for us and is still a very good player," Baxter said.

"There's still the option for Phil to potentially stay here as well because obviously Stuart's going to be away for periods of time.

"He's not going to be here during the World Cup period, and if he's fit he's not going to be around during the Six Nations period next season or the autumn international period in the season after as well, so you have to have ability to deal with it.

"If Phil's part of that equation then we'll be delighted for him to stay," he told BBC Sport.

Hogg's arrival will be one of just a handful of changes that Baxter envisages will be made to his squad come next summer.

The Chiefs brought in just one new face ahead of the start of the current campaign - former Wales and Lions winger Alex Cuthbert - and Exeter will again focus on their current group of players.

"There maybe more than one recruit this year, but there won't be stacks," said Baxter.

"It's not a year where you're going to see five, six or seven players turn over.

"We have got some players off contract, some players who are a little older than other players within the team, and we have got options to freshen up.

"We have to anticipate now that a fair few of these England lads who are away are going to be involved in the World Cup, so it's an ongoing process, but you won't see a third of the squad change, it's going to be about keeping our frontline players here and a little bit of a freshen up in behind that front line."