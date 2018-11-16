Ireland v New Zealand: Irish flanker Leavy out of Dublin game

Dan Leavy is sidelined for the visit of New Zealand to the Aviva Stadium

Ireland v New Zealand Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Ireland flanker Dan Leavy will miss the Dublin match against New Zealand because of injury and he is replaced by Josh van der Flier.

Leavy is ruled out with "full body soreness" and his starting place at the Aviva Stadium has been handed to his Leinster team-mate.

Ulster's Jordi Murphy takes Van der Flier's spot on the replacements bench.

Leavy missed training on Thursday but was still named by coach Joe Schmidt in the team to face the All Blacks.

The open-side took part in a fitness test this morning and the Irish medical staff ruled the 24-year-old out of contention after complaining of "general tightness".

It will be Van der Flier's second start of the autumn series following his impressive display in the 54-7 victory over Italy but it will be his first start against New Zealand after he came on as a substitute in both of the 2016 encounters between the two sides.

The 25-year-old was a first-half replacement for Murphy in Ireland's historic first victory against the All Blacks in Chicago and also started on the bench a fortnight later when CJ Stander was one of the players forced off during New Zealand's 21-9 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland: Rob Kearney; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Cian Healy, Rory Best (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie; Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown.