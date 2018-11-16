England women team news: Sarah Hunter & Marlie Packer to face Canada

Marlie Packer (left) and Sarah Hunter (right) combine as England beat France in their World Cup semi-final last year

England women v Canada women Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Sunday, 18 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Number eight Sarah Hunter and flanker Marlie Packer are two of 10 changes to the England team to face Canada.

Saracens' Poppy Cleall is also included in a new-look back row as fly-half Zoe Harrison - a replacement in the 57-5 win over the United States - starts at 10.

Katy Daley-Mclean is on the bench, while Millie Wood, more often a centre, makes her first Test start on the wing.

Prop Hannah Botterman and second row Catherine O'Donnell are also in the XV.

"The competition for places is really tough within the squad and that's great to see. There were some excellent individual performances against the USA on Friday and I will expect to see the same on Sunday against Canada," said coach Simon Middleton.

"We are really excited to play in Yorkshire and are looking forward to a great crowd and atmosphere at Castle Park on Sunday."

England whitewashed fourth-ranked Canada in a three-Test series last November. The visitors will play Wales and Scotland on 24 and 27 November respectively.

England: McKenna; Wood, Attwood, Burford, Smith; Harrison, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Botterman, O'Donnell, Scott, Cleall, Packer, Hunter (c).

Replacements: Kerr, Perry, Brown, Aldcroft, Brown, Macdonald, Daley-Mclean, Williams