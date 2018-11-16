Ellis Jenkins: Wales captain wants 'selection headache' for Warren Gatland

Ellis Jenkins has won nine caps for Wales

Autumn international: Wales v Tonga Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Captain Ellis Jenkins says his Wales team-mates should give Warren Gatland the selection headache he has requested when they tackle Tonga on Saturday.

Cardiff Blues flanker Jenkins will lead a Wales side showing 14 changes from the one that claimed a first victory over Australia in 10 years last weekend.

"Gats' has said he wants some selection headaches for next week (against South Africa)," said Jenkins.

"It is up to us to give them to him."

With Wales' 2019 World Cup countdown now at the 11 Tests remaining stage, it represents a golden opportunity for Jenkins and company to shine ahead of taking on South Africa on 24 November.

Wales are undefeated in the Autumn Series so far, beating Scotland and Australia, while wins against Tonga and then the Springboks next week would give them a first autumn clean sweep.

Only lock Adam Beard remains from the starting XV against Australia with Jenkins leading Wales for a second time after success against South Africa in Washington DC earlier this year.

The back-rower knows Tonga will prove a different Test.

"When we play the Tier Two nations with lots of changes, there are different combinations and it can be difficult and we try and do too much too early," said Jenkins

"We have spoken about sticking to our guns, and it is a good test for us. They can be dangerous, especially if the game gets loose.

Ellis Jenkins and Cory Hill co-captained Wales during their summer tour of the USA and Argentina

"We've spoken about not getting carried away, not getting pulled into the type of game they want.

"We have been encouraged by our defensive efforts over the past two weeks, keeping Australia try-less last week.

"Shaun (Edwards) has laid that challenge down to us, the standards we have got to maintain."

Jenkins is viewed by many as a long-term Wales captain of the future and says he brings a simple philosophy to the job.

"I just try and lead by example," he added.

"You struggle to get anyone to listen to what you say if your performances don't set the tone.

"My personal philosophy is you have got to make sure your performance is as good as possible and lead by example.

"The captains I have worked under have definitely been like that.

"Someone like Gethin (Jenkins) is a prime example. He was the best player on the pitch every time he played, and in training, and that's the biggest thing I try to do."