Scotland v South Africa: Durability and discipline key, says Greig Laidlaw

Greig Laidlaw kicked five conversions in last weekend's rout of Fiji at Murrayfield

Autumn Test: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 17 November Kick-off: 17:20 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television, listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland must match South Africa's formidable power at Murrayfield on Saturday and keep cool heads, insists captain Greig Laidlaw.

The visitors came from behind to beat France last weekend following a narrow loss to England.

"Any time you meet South Africa, you have to meet fire with fire but we also need to hold discipline," Laidlaw said.

"We don't want to give them opportunities to kick to touch and get their driving game going."

South Africa have won each of the past five meetings with the Scots, but Laidlaw's side have won nine of their last 10 matches at Murrayfield.

"I've been involved in some of those defeats and I know why we've been beaten," the scrum-half said.

"I've spoken about that with the players this week and we've done that really well as a team in the last few years. We understand why we win and why we lose.

"If we want to win this one, we're going to have to roll up our sleeves, match their physicality and get out and score some points."

Scotland opened their autumn series with a defeat in Wales but bounced back in style last Saturday, running in eight tries to demolish Fiji.

"It's going to be an incredibly tough Test match against a very good team," Laidlaw added.

"They did extremely well to win in France last weekend in a game they were behind in. That shows they are playing with a lot of confidence and they can play until the end.

"They've picked a big pack, so they are sticking with their traditional strengths.

"Our forwards certainly need to stand up to that. They need to give us a platform to play off, so we can get some field position and try to put South Africa under pressure with our attacking game."

Papier tipped to tear into Scots

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi expects rookie scrum-half Embrose Papier to make the most of his big opportunity against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 21-year-old will make his first start for the Springboks in place of Faf de Klerk, who has been released back to his English club, Sale.

"He will have some very cool and experienced heads around him, such as Duane Vermeulen at number eight and Handre Pollard at fly-half," Kolisi said.

"I think he has done really well for us when he came on off the bench - he is different kind of player, a running nine and I am looking forward to see what he can do."