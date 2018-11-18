Liam Williams: Wales wing fights back tears on 50th cap

Media playback is not supported on this device Williams scores Wales' 10th try against Tonga

Wing Liam Williams says he had to fight back the tears on his 50th Wales cap before scoring two tries in the record 74-24 win over Tonga.

Williams produced a brilliant diving effort in the first-half before completing his double and finishing off the 10-score rout with the final touchdown.

The British and Irish Lions Test back admitted he had to focus after leading the side out in his milestone match.

"It was emotional." said Williams.

"When Dan Biggar said congratulations to me as I ran out for the anthems, I had to fight back the tears.

"It's a great honour and something I'm very proud of. Hopefully there are many more caps to come.

"Once I started singing the national anthem I was able to put it behind me and focus on the game.

"We started well and let them back into it. As a team we could have done more but overall to win my 50th cap and score two tries made it a superb afternoon."

Williams was especially happy with his spectacular diving effort for his first try.

"I just tried to stay in the air for as long as possible because if that's the case and you're out of touch, the ball is still in play," said Williams.

"I put my body in the air, reached down, and stuck it out. It wasn't a bad try! I'm happy with that one and it's another five points on the board."

Williams hopes he will be selected against South Africa on 24 November and Wales can cap a memorable autumn by completing a clean sweep of wins after previous victories against Scotland and Australia.

"A fourth win would be amazing," said Williams.

"It's three from three now which is superb and whoever is picked next week will look to go out there and make it four from four."