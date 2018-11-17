Rowland Phillips: Wales women going in 'right direction' says head coach

Sioned Harries captained Wales in their win over Hong Kong

Head coach Rowland Phillips is pleased with Wales women's progress over the past year but says there is still room for improvement.

Wales crossed for 10 tries as they thrashed Hong Kong 65-0 to secure their second win of the autumn campaign.

Phillips' side next face Canada on Saturday and the former Wales back-row believes the team can get even better.

"It's far from what I know this group can go but it's certainly a step in the right direction," Phillips said.

"We played Hong Kong at the World Cup a year ago and we won, (but it) was a disappointing performance for us

"We had to show that we've learnt lessons, worked hard and got better and we've certainly shown that tonight."

Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann, Beth Lewis and captain Sioned Harries scored two tries apiece in Wales' win over Hong Kong.

The victory followed their opening win of the autumn campaign against South Africa the previous week.

Wales conclude the campaign next Saturday in Cardiff against Canada, who are ranked number four in the world.

"We had two interesting games against them at the World Cup," Phillips added.

"The first one we lost 15-0 and the second one we lost 52-0.

"So we know the quality of Canada is going to be a huge step up for us."