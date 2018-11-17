Italy 7-26 Australia: Wallabies prepare for England with first autumn win

Adam Ashley-Cooper won his 117th cap for Australia against Italy

Autumn international: Italy v Australia Italy (0) 7 Try: Bellini Con: Allan Australia (14) 26 Tries: Koroibete 2, Tupou, Genia Cons: Toomua 3

Australia beat Italy to register their first win of the autumn series before facing England at Twickenham next week.

Rugby league convert Marika Koroibete scored two tries, with Taniela Tupou and Will Genia also crossing to ease the pressure on coach Michael Cheika.

Adam Ashley-Cooper, returning after a two-year absence at the age of 34, made his 117th appearance to become Australia's third-most capped player.

Winger Mattia Bellini crossed for Italy's only try in Padua.

It was only a fourth win in 12 Tests for the Wallabies, who were beaten by Wales last week in Cardiff and by New Zealand in October.

"I feel great. We won, we grinded. In the change rooms people were smiling," said Australia captain Michael Hooper.

"It was a win and we have not had a huge amount this year."

Tito Tebaldi and Braam Steyn both had tries disallowed for Italy before Australia built a 14-0 first-half lead through Fijian wing Koroibete at Stadio Euganeo.

Italy coach Conor O'Shea was angered by the decision to rule out Tebaldi's score, with the scrum half judged to be offside without a video review.

"For the life of me, why don't you go upstairs when it's there. It's just beyond belief," he said.

Veteran Ashley-Cooper had a hand in both tries for Koroibete, who was a late replacement for injured Jordan Petaia - the 18-year-old set to make his debut.

Australia now face Eddie Jones' England next Saturday, kick-off 15:00 GMT, while Italy play the All Blacks in Rome on the same day.