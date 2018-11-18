Huw Jones: Scotland centre banishes 'upsetting' criticism with display v South Africa

Huw Jones was an impressive force for Scotland against South Africa

Huw Jones says he put the "upsetting" criticism after Scotland's defeat to Wales behind him with his display in the 26-20 defeat to South Africa.

The Glasgow centre was at fault for both Wales' tries when the Scots lost 21-10 in Cardiff earlier this month.

He was back to his best against the Springboks, with a brilliant assist for Peter Horne's try the highlight.

"Having a game like that down in Cardiff will really knock your confidence," Jones said.

"But there are some older and wiser heads in the changing room who have been there and done that and told me that it's not the end of the world - the sun will come up tomorrow.

"I took a hit for that and I was pretty chuffed when I was told I was back in the team for this week and I just wanted to put out a good performance."

As well as his part in Horne's try - an offload out of the back of his hand to Sean Maitland, before sprinting onto a return pass and putting fellow centre Horne over with another precise offload - Jones also launched a stunning solo counter-attack in the second half from almost on his own line.

He described the loss to South Africa as "massively disappointing", but was pleased to banish the painful memory of Cardiff.

Head coach Gregor Townsend paid tribute to Jones' "fantastic" display, saying, "in attack and defence he was one of our best players".

Jones says the support of his coach and team-mates ensured he could move on quickly from his first real setback as a Scotland player.

"It's probably the first time I've come in for that much criticism in a Scotland jersey," added Jones, who scored 10 tries in his first 17 Tests. "It's upsetting, but you've just got to get over it and get onto the next game.

"We're lucky and unlucky at the same time that we are evaluated every week in this profession - you either do well or you don't, but you are always going to have another chance, either the next week or the week after, to put things right. I'm just glad that I have gone some way to doing that."