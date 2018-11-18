Ex-Ospreys head coach Tandy named Waratahs defence coach

Andrew Hore (right) left Ospreys for Waratahs in March, 2016 and Tandy departed two years later

Former Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy has been named defence coach for Australian Super Rugby side Waratahs.

Ex-Ospreys chief Andrew Hore is Waratahs' chief executive and was at the Welsh region when Tandy became Ospreys head coach in 2012.

Ospreys parted company with Tandy in April 2018 following poor results and he soon took the option of a stint at Waratahs.

He now has a permanent role under Waratahs head coach Darryl Gibson.

In a Waratahs statement, Tandy said: "After experiencing the NSW Waratahs environment during the 2018 Super Rugby campaign, I had no hesitation in accepting the role of defence coach when the opportunity came along.

"I have learnt a tremendous amount in the time that I spent with the team and having the chance to experience coaching in a different hemisphere is challenging, yet exciting."

Former New Zealand centre Gibson said: "The players responded well to Steve during his time with us earlier this year.

"He came over here for his own development and provided us with a different perspective on how we approached our game and now has the defence portfolio for him to develop and implement.

"That is a part of our game that we need to improve on markedly in 2019 and it will be Steve's role to help us strengthen that area."