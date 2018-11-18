Autumn internationals: Pick your Wales XV v South Africa

Who will wear seven against South Africa, or will Justin Tipuric (L) and Ellis Jenkins be in the same Wales back-row?

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

It's crunch time for Wales as they bid for an historic fourth autumn series win against South Africa next Saturday.

But it's also a moment of truth for Warren Gatland as he begins to ponder who should line up for Wales' final Test of 2018.

A team showing 14 starting changes came good with an emphatic 74-24 win against Tonga that followed triumphs against Scotland and Australia.

Dan Biggar was Man-of-the-Match at fly-half and Rhys Patchell scored a stunning solo try after coming on.

There are similar selection debates in the second-row and especially for Wales' back-row and back-three.

Wales have beaten the Springboks in their last three encounters, two of them in Cardiff, and Gatland wants a first autumn clean sweep of his reign.

