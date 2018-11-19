England v Australia: Danny Care dropped for Test; Manu Tuilagi in squad

Danny Care scored England's first try in the 35-15 victory over Japan on Saturday

England v Australia Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live with BBC Two highlights at 19:30 GMT

England scrum-half Danny Care has been dropped for Saturday's match against Australia at Twickenham.

Centre Alex Lozowski and number eight Zach Mercer have also been left out of head coach Eddie Jones' 28-man squad for the final autumn fixture.

Northampton's Piers Francis has been included, as has Manu Tuilagi.

Tuilagi has yet to feature this autumn because of injury, but England are hopeful he will be available to face the Wallabies.

Number eight Nathan Hughes is included in the squad after returning from suspension.

England have two wins from their previous three autumn fixtures, with victories over South Africa and Japan coming either side of a 16-15 defeat by world champions New Zealand.

England squad to face Australia:

Forwards: Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Alec Hepburn, Ted Hill, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Youngs.