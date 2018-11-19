South Africa captain Siya Kolisi escapes citing for head-butt v Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Autumn international highlights: South Africa earn hard-fought win over Scotland

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has escaped a ban despite being found guilty of "striking with the head" during Saturday's win over Scotland.

The Springbok has received an official warning from the citing commissioner - issued for offences "just short" of World Rugby's red-card criteria.

Kolisi, being held on the ground by Peter Horne, threw his head back and connected with Horne's head.

World Rugby say mitigating factors were behind the decision not to cite Kolisi.

They include Horne "illegally preventing Kolisi rejoining play" and the "moderate force of the strike to the head".

The warning will form part of the flanker's disciplinary record, but he is free to lead his team against Wales on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 31st minute of the match, with South Africa leading 17-10 at the time.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said after the game that he hadn't seen the incident.

"Look I am sure the citing commissioner will take a look and if there was anything serious and we are in the wrong, what comes our way we have to accept," he added.

"I know him as a player and as a man so I'd be surprised."