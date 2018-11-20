Ulster's Louis Ludik set to return to action against Scarlets

Louis Ludik has scored 45 points in 78 appearances for Ulster

Ulster back Louis Ludik is likely to make his first appearance of the season in Friday's Pro14 game against the Scarlets at Parc Y Scarlets.

Ludik has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in his side's European play-off win over Ospreys at Kingpsan Stadium in May.

Darren Cave is nearing a return after injury but this week's game is likely to come too early for the centre.

No Ulster players have been released yet from Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad.

After eight rounds of Pro14 fixtures Ulster lie second in Conference B, nine points behind runaway leaders Leinster and one ahead of the Scarlets.

Prior to the break for the autumn internationals, Ulster registered back-to-back wins over Benetton and the Dragons.

Scarlets will hope to bounce back after suffering a 31-21 defeat at Edinburgh in their last outing.

A last-gasp John Cooney penalty helped Ulster to a 15-13 victory when the Scarlets visited Belfast on the opening day of the Pro14 season on 1 September.

The game at Parc Y Scarlets is the first of three meetings in four weeks between the two sides, who will also play back-to-back European Champions Cup fixtures in December.