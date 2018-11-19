Huw Jones: Glasgow & Scotland centre's future to be clarified amid Leicester reports

Huw Jones has scored 10 tries in 18 Tests for Scotland

The future of Scotland centre Huw Jones could become clearer "in the next couple of weeks", says Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

Reports suggest Jones, 24, has held talks with English Premiership side Leicester Tigers, with his Warriors contract up at the end of the season.

"I think you probably need to talk to Huw about that," said Rennie when asked whether Jones had intimated a desire to leave, or held talks about a new deal.

"Ultimately it's a big year next year."

Edinburgh-born Jones, who started his professional career in South Africa with Western Province and the Stormers, joined Glasgow a year ago after scoring seven tries in his first 11 Tests for Scotland.

"It's a World Cup year and there's a lot of clubs in England and France with a fair bit of coin and it's tempting," Rennie added.

"We've got to understand we can't keep everyone, and if guys go, they go with our blessing.

"What ends up happening with Huw, I guess we'll know in the next couple of weeks."

'Ultimately, there will be change'

Jones could become the latest international star to leave Glasgow, after Finn Russell's departure for French side Racing 92 in the summer, and with full-back Stuart Hogg to join Exeter Chiefs at the end of the season.

Scotland internationals Alex Dunbar, George Horne and Adam Hastings are among a number of players in the final six months of their contracts at Scotstoun, and Rennie confirmed talks are ongoing with "a number of guys" about extending their stay.

He says the club is looking carefully at recruitment for next season to remain competitive.

"There's a lot of thought going into how we're contracting and ultimately there will be some change," he said.

"It being a World Cup year [in 2019] we're going to be missing a hell of a lot of guys so we need to make sure that we've got enough quality left here to get through the first part of the season without our internationals.

"The realistic thing is you can't keep everyone, so we're obviously looking to the future."