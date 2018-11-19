Stuart Hogg: Scotland star keen to end Glasgow career with 'best season'

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Hogg's Six Nations tries for Scotland

Autumn Test: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg intends to sign off his Glasgow career with his "best season" for the club before leaving to join Exeter next year.

Hogg, who won the old Pro12 title with Warriors in 2015, has been restricted to just nine outings for the club since the beginning of last season.

He will join the Chiefs after next year's World Cup "if all goes to plan".

"I am really looking forward to having potentially my best season in Glasgow and finishing off on a high," he said.

"I have absolutely loved my nine seasons at Glasgow. They have made me the player and person I am today.

"It is going to be very tough to leave but there is a lot of rugby to be played before then. Hopefully I can contribute to a very successful season for Glasgow."

The Warriors lead Conference A of the Pro14 by eight points after eight games, and are second in their European Champions Cup pool after the first two group games.

Hogg started the season in good form against Connacht and Munster, but an ankle injury suffered in the latter match saw him forced to undergo surgery on 20 September.

Seven weeks and two days later he made his comeback in Scotland's second autumn Test against Fiji, and appeared to be approaching his sparkling best against South Africa before rolling the same ankle and departing just after the hour.

On Monday he played down any lingering concerns, insisting "it feels grand", and is keen to build up his match fitness against Argentina on Saturday.

"It is great to be back involved," he said. "Being injured was a challenging period but we had a target in mind and thankfully we managed to hit it, which was good. I am feeling fresh and excited to go again.

"You are never the complete player and you're never going to get to where you want to be quickly. I'm just going to continue to work hard on getting back to full fitness and contributing as much as I possibly can to the Scotland team.

"I felt I went OK over the last couple of weeks. Obviously I made a few mistakes here and there but I will be looking to improve on them and hopefully get better for the week ahead."

'We have still got a hell of a lot to work on'

Head coach Gregor Townsend has indicated he will make some changes for the final autumn Test, with the likes of Tommy Seymour, Ryan Wilson and Willem Nel having started all three games so far.

Glasgow back-rower Matt Fagerson is also available again after missing the Springboks match.

"We have still got a hell of a lot to work on, both individually and collectively," Hogg added.

"There are a few players looking to get an opportunity along the way. We would rather them having a lot more experience going into the World Cup, than what they have potentially got now.

"We will work incredibly hard to get to where you want to be. Hopefully we can finish off these games well."