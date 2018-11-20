England winger Chris Ashton set to miss out while Australia struck with stomach bug

Ashton receives treatment after picking up an injury against Japan

England v Australia Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live with BBC Two highlights at 19:30 GMT

England wing Chris Ashton missed training on Tuesday and is expected to be ruled out of Saturday's match with Australia, who have themselves been struck down with a stomach bug.

Ashton limped off during the first half of the 35-15 win against Japan with a calf injury and had a scan on Monday.

England will confirm the extent of the problem later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 10 members of Australia's travelling party, a mix of players and staff, are suffering from illness.

Full-back Israel Folau and fly-half Bernard Foley are yet to train this week, while back-row forward David Pocock has a neck problem.

"Israel Folau and Bernard Foley are still recovering from a stomach bug that cropped up at the end of last week," said an Australia spokesman.

Lock Izack Rodda added: "I think there's been a few players and a couple of staff unwell, but it's been contained so it's pretty good."

Centre Manu Tuilagi continues to be a major doubt for England with a lingering groin strain and, like Ashton, is unlikely to be risked against the Wallabies.

After a four-year absence, Ashton made his comeback to international rugby against South Africa at the start of the month, before a try-scoring return to the starting XV against New Zealand.

If he is ruled out for England's final autumn fixture against Australia, Jack Nowell and Jonny May are likely to start on the wings, with Joe Cokanasiga, who made his debut against Japan, also in contention.

England squad to face Australia:

Forwards: Charlie Ewels, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Alec Hepburn, Ted Hill, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Ben Moon, Brad Shields, Kyle Sinckler, Elliott Stooke, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Chris Ashton, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Youngs.