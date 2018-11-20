Wales recall five to face Canada in women's international

Rowland Phillips is a former London Welsh coach

Women's autumn international: Wales v Canada Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 11:30 GMT

Coach Rowland Phillips has made five starting changes for Wales' final autumn Test, against Canada on Saturday in Cardiff.

There is a complete change in the front-row where Caryl Thomas, Carys Phillips and Amy Evans return after last weekend's win over South Africa.

Siwan Lillicrap is back at lock along with Keira Bevan at scrum-half for Wales.

Coach Phillips notes "huge excitement" among his players ahead of the game.

Canada, who lost to England last weekend, are ranked fourth in the world with Wales eighth.

Phillips has seen his side beat South Africa and Hong Kong this autumn and hopes to finish the current campaign with a clean sweep.

Wales score 10 tries to thrash Hong Kong

But he acknowledges Canada, who beat Wales 15-0 and 52-0 in the 2017 World Cup, will pose a bigger challenge than Wales faced in their two previous games this November.

"We knew South Africa would be physical, we were pleased with the rugby we put together against Hong Kong, but Canada was always going to be the toughest test," said the former dual-code international.

"Having watched them against England on the weekend, they pose threats across the pitch.

"They are big athletes and play a fast game with width.

"To get better, we want to play the top teams and we're looking forward to this challenge."

Centre Kerin Lake and flanker Alisha Butchers, who were injured in the win over South Africa, are still missing with Alicia McComish and 17-year-old Manon Johnes retaining their places.

Wales women: Lauren Smyth (Ospreys); Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Alecs Donovan (Ospreys), Alicia McComish (Dragons), Lisa Neumann (RGC); Robyn Wilkins (Blues), Keira Bevan(Ospreys); Caryl Thomas (Dragons), Carys Phillips (capt, Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Manon Johnes (Blues), Bethan Lewis (Dragons), Sioned Harries (Scarlets).

Replacements: Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Cara Hope (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Natalia John (Ospreys), Gwen Crabb (Ospreys), Ffion Lewis (Scarlets); Hannah Jones (Scarlets) Jess Kavanagh (RGC).