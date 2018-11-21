Pro14: Griffiths and Nansen boost Dragons for Edinburgh game

Ollie Griffiths won his Wales cap against Tonga in June 2017 in Auckland

Pro14: Dragons v Edinburgh Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday 25 November Time: 1730 Coverage: Live on S4C; score updates and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Dragons will have Wales flanker Ollie Griffiths and Samoa lock Brandon Nansen available for Sunday's Pro14 match against Edinburgh.

Lock Matthew Screech, fly-half Arwel Robson and wing Jared Rosser are also available after injuries.

They could also include Tyler Morgan, Leon Brown and Aaron Wainwright if they are not selected for Wales against South Africa on Saturday.

Dragons are bottom of Conference B with Edinburgh in fourth.

Coach Bernard Jackman is delighted to have Griffiths available for the Rodney Parade match.

"We've got very good depth in our back-row, but Ollie was our form back-rower in the early part of the season," he said.

"It was cruel for him not to be picked for Wales for November, then for him to get injured and not to be part of our two games.

"He's looked brilliant in training and he's such a good professional, he hits the ground running."

Meanwhile fly-half Jason Tovey, who is on a week-by-week contract in his third spell with Dragons, looks set to line up against Edinburgh after two years with the Scottish side.

He is likely to play despite Robson's return to fitness and the availability of Josh Lewis, who played in the 38-24 friendly win over Russia.

The Dragons have fewest points in the Pro14 despite significant recruitment, but Jackman is trying to ensure his players do not feel pressure created by their results.

"I've been in pressurised environments before, as a player at Leinster and when we were battling for survival at Connacht, or as a coach in Grenoble when we were battling to stay up - that kind of thing doesn't affect me," said the former Ireland hooker.

"Unfortunately some (players) read things and listen to the negativity, but that's not a healthy environment, so it's important we create a positive environment, and don't burden them with pressure."

Most of Edinburgh's first-choice pack are likely to be in the Scotland squad to face Argentina, given seven forwards were involved in the defeat by South Africa.

However they have not had any backs selected since the loss in Wales in the opening November international.