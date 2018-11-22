Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Teenager Ted Hill has been capped by England, but is set to make just his second Premiership start for Worcester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Friday, 23 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, local radio and the BBC Sport website

Worcester welcome back flanker Ted Hill following his England debut as a 74th minute replacement against Japan.

Matt Cox starts at number eight in place of GJ van Velze, who has a shoulder injury, while Pierce Phillips partners Anton Bresler at lock.

Wing Cadan Murley makes his Premiership debut for Harlequins after impressing in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Joe Marler and Max Crumpton return to the front row and co-captain James Horwill is on the bench after injury.

Worcester's return to Premiership action after a five-week break did not go well last weekend as they were beaten 28-13 at Bath.

Warriors had won twice in three league games prior to that - and have won their last six matches at Sixways in all competitions.

Harlequins returned to Premiership action last weekend with a 20-7 win at home to Newcastle.

But they have lost on their last two visits to Worcester; 24-17 in 2017 and then 44-13 in April, the day the hosts secured Premiership safety.

Worcester: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Mills (capt), Humphreys; Weir, Hougaard; Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Phillips, Hill, Lewis, Cox.

Replacements: Annett, Waller, Milasinovich, Barry, Williams, Heaney, Shillcock, Olivier.

Harlequins: Brown; Murley, Marchant, Tapuai, Earle; Smith, Mulchrone; Marler, Crumpton, Collier, Merrick, Symons, Dombrandt, Clifford, Chisholm (capt).

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Swainston, Horwill, White, Care, Lang, Saili.

Referee: Andrew Jackson.