Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester

Nic White is preferred to Stu Townsend at the base of the ruck for the Chiefs

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs replace forwards Dave Dennis and Dave Ewers with Ollie Atkins and Tom Lawday for the first of three games against Gloucester before Christmas.

In the halves, Australian scrum-half Nic White comes in for Stu Townsend as the only change to the backline.

Henry Walker, Val Rapava Ruskin and Ben Morgan come into the Gloucester pack.

Henry Trinder returns in the three-quarters while Charlie Sharples comes onto the wing.

Having been paired in the same Champions Cup group, the two teams meet again next month home and away.

Chiefs are top of the Premiership, ahead of Saracens on points difference, while Gloucester are third but 11 points behind.

Exeter: Dollman; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, Cuthbert; Steenson, White; Low, Yeandle, Holmes, Lees, Dennis, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Street, Van der Sluys, Lawday, Maunder, Simmonds, Hill

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Cipriani, Heinz; Rapava Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Savage, Slater, Clarke, Evans, Morgan

Replacements: Visagie, Traynor, Hohneck, Grobler, Hinkley, Braley, Williams, Hudson