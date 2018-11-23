Premiership: Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints

Jean-Luc Du Preez has joined Sale on a three-month deal from Super Rugby side Sharks

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Sale name two sets of brothers in their starting line-up to face Northampton.

Sam and Luke James will feature alongside Rob and debutant Jean-Luc du Preez, as Josh Beaumont slots into the Sharks' second row.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd makes three changes from the side which beat Wasps last weekend.

Paul Hill starts at prop, Api Ratuniyarawa returns in the second row and centre Luther Burrell is the only change to Saints' back line.

Sale: S James; Solomona, O'Connor, L James, Reed; R Du Preez, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt), B Curry, J-L Du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Bristow, Jones, Evans, Neild, Cliff, Wilkinson, Odogwu.

Northampton: Furbank; Kellaway, Dingwall, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Reinach; Waller (capt), Fish, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Moon, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Franks, Barrow, Eadie, Gibson, Mitchell, Sleightholme.

Referee: JP Doyle.