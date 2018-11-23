Premiership: Wasps v Bristol Bears

Bristol's brother Bears Charles and Siale Piutau were with Wasps in the 2015-16 season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Weakened Wasps are without Elliot Daly, Michele Campagnaro and Willie Le Roux, who remain away on international duty.

Michael Le Bourgeois returns at centre and Ross Neal makes his Premiership debut on the right wing, while scrum-half Craig Hampson faces his old side.

Bristol have full-back Charles Piutau available, as well as brother Siale on the bench against their former club.

Piutau and Steven Luatua have passed concussion protocol and Harry Thacker and Ian Madigan are fit for the bench.

Injury-ravaged Wasps are missing 19 of their 43-man first team squad, including four props - injured trio Simon McIntyre (concussion), Kieran Brookes (groin) and Will Stuart (neck), as well as Zurabi Zhvania, who is on international duty with Georgia.

Dai Young's side are without a win in seven games and have now also lost scrum-half Joe Simpson (eight weeks out with an ACL injury), winger Marcus Watson (grade two groin tear) and hooker Tommy Taylor (concussion).

Match stats

Wasps' current winless run is their worst since 2013 - and one of their two home defeats in that time was against Bristol in the Premiership Cup two weeks ago.

But they are still in fourth place - and meet a Bristol side, in 10th, who have won only once in the Premiership since the opening day of the season.

Wasps have won their last five Premiership meetings with Bristol, who last beat them in 2006, 26-21 at the Memorial Stadium.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We've got a number of players out but we've got enough quality on the field to be playing a lot better than we were last weekend.

"Some of the boys that are playing now have waited patiently for some game time and this is the period where they have to step up and prove themselves.

"Our go-to has always been our attack. Our defence has always been a work-on for us and it continues to be, but we've got to get back scoring tries."

Bristol head coach Pat Lam:

"After the big team effort on display last weekend, the players have been challenged this week to not only repeat that performance, but step it up again.

"Each game is a massive opportunity for us to learn and grow as a team.

"We are understanding the importance of trusting one another to do their roles and that's going to be vital away from home against a determined Wasps team."

Wasps: Miller; Neal, de Jongh, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Sopoaga, Hampson; Harris, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Gaskell, Johnson (capt), Young, Willis.

Replacements: Harris, West, Langley, Myall, Morris, Porter, Searle, Lovobalavu.

Bath: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Hurrell, Edwards; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Malton, Afoa, Holmes, Muldowney, Luatua, D Thomas, Haining.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Thiede, Joyce, Smith, Porter, Randall, Madigan, S Piutau.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.