Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Saracens

Jonah Holmes featured for Wales against Tonga last weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 25 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio and the BBC Sport website

Leicester have Jonah Holmes back for the visit of Saracens after the full-back made his Wales debut last weekend.

Brendon O'Connor comes into the back row as Guy Thompson is out with a leg injury picked up against Gloucester, while Will Spencer returns at lock.

Saracens welcome Alex Lozowski back from England duty on the wing in the only change to their back line.

Christopher Tolofua returns at prop to join Richie Barrington and Christian Judge in the visitors' front row.

Leicester: Holmes; Thompstone, Owen, Eastmond, J Olowofela; J Ford, Harrison; Bateman, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Spencer, Kitchener, Williams, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Cortes, Wells, Fitzgerald, White, Hardwick, Worth.

Saracens: Goode; Lozowski, Tompkins, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Malins, Spencer; Barrington, Tolofua, Judge, Day, Skelton, Rhodes, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Thompson-Stringer, Sasagi, Kpoku, Clark, Earl, Whiteley, Gallagher.

Referee: Karl Dickson.