Jaco Visagie: Gloucester sign front row on short-term loan deal

Jaco Visagie made his senior debut for Blue Bulls in 2013

Premiership club Gloucester have signed South African hooker Jaco Visagie on a short-term loan deal.

The 26-year-old moves to Kingsholm from Pretoria-based Super Rugby outfit Blue Bulls, after Gloucester's Franco Marais was injured at Munster in October.

"We are delighted to bring in someone of Jaco's calibre to add to our squad," director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website.

The Cherry and Whites are third in the table after four wins from seven games.