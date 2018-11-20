Ireland v USA: Hosts must wrap up 2018 in style says Stuart McCloskey

McCloskey has not featured in any of Ireland's three Tests this month

Autumn international: Ireland v USA Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sat, 24 Nov Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Centre Stuart McCloskey says Ireland must end the year "with a bit of a bang" against the USA on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt's side have lost just once during a historic 2018 will be expected to secure a clean sweep of wins in the autumn series.

"He (Schmidt) is just looking for us to be clinical and to bring the same sort of edge that we have brought over the last three Tests,," said McCloskey.

"It is important not to let our level drop coming into this game."

McCloskey is one of two centres, alongside Munster's Sam Arnold, in Ireland's November squad to not have featured in any of the three games so far.

Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki were the preferred midfield pairing against Italy and New Zealand while Will Addison was drafted in to partner Aki against Argentina after Robbie Henshaw was injured during the warm-up.

"I am a bit down the pecking order at the minute," acknowledged McCloskey, who is likely to feature in Dublin at the weekend.

"The guys ahead of me are doing really well so it is going to take a lot for me to push me out of the way,"

Schmidt allowed seven members of his panel, six of whom play for Leinster, to rejoin their provinces following their win over the All Blacks.

It is expected that the head coach will name a much-changed team for the USA encounter.

"We have been training together basically for three or four weeks, sort of the second string team," said the Ulster centre.

"You have to make do with it...everybody has to be ready to step up to the mark if they are needed."