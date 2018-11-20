Wales v South Africa: Rob Howley hopes Wales create own history

Rob Howley celebrates a Wales victory over Argentina in 1999

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Backs coach Rob Howley hopes Wales can create their own bit of history by defeating South Africa on Saturday.

A win at South Africa's expense would give Wales a first four-Test autumn clean sweep.

Warren Gatland's side are also chasing a ninth successive victory against all opponents for the first time since 1999 when Howley was captain.

"It is a different era, and when you look back and compare and contrast," said Howley.

"You make your own history when you wear the national jersey."

Wales have beaten the Springboks in four of their last five meetings, including a 22-20 success earlier this year, but South Africa are fresh from defeating France and Scotland following a controversial loss to England.

Wales last posted a ninth victory on the bounce in the 1999 World Cup opener against Argentina when Howley was scrum-half and skipper.

Howley hopes Wales class of 2018 can keep their winning streak going.

"We are going for a ninth win in a row which is pretty special for this group of players to be a part of that," said Howley.

"As a player you don't want to be part of a losing team when you have won the last eight.

"Personally, I have never experienced a squad with the strength in depth that we have got now.

"International rugby is about winning also, and it's not always about style, it's substance also. There has been good substance in our games over the last few weeks."

Hooker Ken Owens has won 59 caps for Wales

Hooker Ken Owens believes a victory would cap one of the most successful calendar years for Wales since he made his debut in 2011.

Wales finished second in the Six Nations and won nine of their 11 Tests so far in 2018 with defeats away against Ireland and England.

"It would be great to finish the calendar year on a massive positive," he said. "A November clean sweep would be right up there in my career."

