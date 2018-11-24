Rugby World Cup 2019: Pick your England XV for opening match in Japan

Owen Farrell and George Ford - rivals for the number 10 jersey or room for both in the England team?

England's autumn internationals are over and it's less than 10 months until the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan.

After three wins and one defeat in November, there's plenty for coach Eddie Jones to ponder with the 2019 Six Nations getting under way at the start of February.

We want you to think beyond that and select the XV you think should start England's World Cup opener against Tonga in Sapporo on 22 September.

Have November's matches had a big influence on your selection? Would you play co-captain Owen Farrell at 10 or 12? Does Danny Cipriani deserve to call the strings at fly-half? Or is George Ford the man?

Make your selections below and we'll let you know which players got the nod from BBC Sport users on Tuesday.