Pro14: Prop Lee and back-row Thomson absent for Scarlets

Samson Lee won the first of his 38 Wales caps against Argentina in November, 2013

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Ulster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Fri, 23 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales and Radio Ulster commentary and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales prop Samson Lee and Scotland hopeful Blade Thomson will be absent when Scarlets host Ulster in the Pro14 on Friday.

Tight-head Lee is yet to recover from the hamstring injury that forced him out of Wales' autumn Tests.

Thomson suffered a severe concussion at Edinburgh on 2 November, ruling him out of Scotland's campaign.

Scarlets will also be without back-rower Josh Macleod, who has a stress fracture in a foot.

But wing Tom Prydie and flanker Lewis Rawlins are fit again after lay-offs.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said Lee would be "out for another few weeks".

"Samson's rehabbing with us, him being an international we didn't expect him (this week) anyway, so we'll get this game out of the way and see where he fits back in."

Thomson was recruited by the west Wales region in the summer and is eligible for Scotland via family links.

He was named in Gregor Townsend's autumn squad, but was ruled out of contention because of the concussion and Scarlets will not consider Thomson until he passes return-to-play protocols after being laid out in an accidental collision with an opponent's knee against Edinburgh.

"He's seen a specialist so he's in good hands, and we've got a programme in place which means he won't be playing for the next few weeks.

"We were having to give him a break at some stage coming off Super Rugby (in New Zealand), so he's having that break and when he does come right, fingers ans toes crossed, he'll be right for the rest of the season," said Pivac.

Scarlets are one point and one place behind Ulster, who are second in Conference B of the Pro14, while the two teams meet a further twice in the Champions Cup in December.

But Pivac does not believe the league match will impact on Europe.

"Everyone's keen to get a good performance in on Friday night, so when the big boys (current internationals) come back, we're in the same place, we're in the same position as when they left- second in the conference with all to play for."

Ulster back Louis Ludik is set to makes his first appearance of the season, having recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in May.