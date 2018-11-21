Scotland v Argentina: Gregor Townsend makes eight changes

Autumn Test: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made eight changes to the side to face Argentina in the final autumn Test.

The most notable switch from the team that lost to South Africa is positional, with Finn Russell moving to centre and Adam Hastings at fly-half.

The pack shows six changes with Allan Dell, Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan forming a new front row, lock Grant Gilchrist restored, and Jamie Ritchie and Josh Strauss in the back row.

Blair Kinghorn is in for Tommy Seymour.

Tommy Seymour, Ryan Wilson and Willem Nel all drop out - the latter two to the bench - having started all three games so far.

"We've been conscious of rotating the squad to enable as many players as possible to be in the best physical condition for each contest," said Townsend.

"We are expecting those selected this weekend to bring energy and huge effort to the game and seize the opportunity to perform at their best level against a very good team.

"It will be another huge challenge, not only for our forward pack, but also for our defence - as Argentina play ambitious, skilful and effective attacking rugby."

Scotland recorded a comfortable 44-15 win over Argentina in Resistencia during the summer having needed a last-minute Greig Laidlaw penalty to win 19-16 at Murrayfield in autumn 2016.

Scotland team

S Hogg; S Maitland, H Jones, F Russell, B Kinghorn; A Hastings; G Laidlaw (capt); A Dell, F Brown, S Berghan; G Gilchrist, J Gray; J Ritchie, H Watson, J Strauss

Replacements: S McInally, A Allan, W Nel, S Skinner, R Wilson, G Horne, A Dunbar, B McGuigan