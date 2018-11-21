Women's international rugby: Naoupu to captain Ireland

Beibhinn Parsons (centre) became the youngest player to be capped by Ireland in the modern era against the US

Leinster forward Juliet Short will make her Ireland debut on Saturday against England at Twickenham.

Short's replaces the injured Ciara Griffin at number eight is one of six changes from the team that lost 19-10 to the United States last weekend.

Emma Hooban, Leah Lyons, Jeamie Deacon, Nichola Fryday and Nicole Cronin also come into the side.

Sene Naoupu captains the team in the absence of Griffin while Ellen Murphy could win her first cap off the bench.

Head coach Adam Griggs has made five changes to his pack with Hooban and Lyons coming into the front row alongside Lindsay Peat while Fryday takes the place of the the injured Ciara Cooney in the second row and Deacon joins Short in a new-look back row unit alongside former captain Claire Molloy.

The only alteration to the backline that started against the US is the introduction of scrum-half Cronin instead of Ailsa Hughes, who is listed among the replacements.

"Although we finished strong on Sunday against the USA, overall we were disappointed with aspects of the game and the end result," said Griggs.

"England have shown over the last number of seasons that they are one of the top sides in the world, and it's set to be a big occasion taking to the field after their men's side face Australia.

"We will be focusing on our own game and are looking to put in a strong performance to finish these November tests on a positive."

The uncapped Murphy is joined on the bench by teenage wing Beibhinn Parsons, who made her Ireland debut against the US.

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Eimear Considine, Sene Naoupu (capt), Michelle Claffey, Laura Sheehan; Nikki Caughey, Nicole Cronin; Lindsay Peat, Emma Hooban, Leah Lyons, Aoife McDermott, Nichola Fryday, Jeamie Deacon, Claire Molloy, Juliet Short

Replacements: Sarah Mimnagh, Laura Feely, Fiona Reidy, Claire McLaughlin, Edel McMahon, Ailsa Hughes, Ellen Murphy, Beibhinn Parsons