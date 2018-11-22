Autumn Internationals: England v Australia (Sat)

Manu Tuilagi has made just one England appearance since June 2014

2018 Autumn Internationals Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch highlights live on BBC Two, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Manu Tuilagi is set to make a first England appearance in two and a half years after being named on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Australia.

The Leicester centre has recovered from a groin problem, with co-captain Dylan Hartley also among the replacements for a second successive Test.

England make nine changes from the win over Japan, with Brad Shields, Sam Underhill and Ben Te'o all returning.

David Pocock plays for Australia after recovering from a neck injury.

Will Genia earns a 100th cap at scrum-half with Bernard Foley preferred to Kurtley Beale in midfield.

England: 15-Daly, 14-Cokanasiga, 13-Slade, 12-Te'o, 11-May, 10-Farrell (captain), 9-Youngs; 1-Moon, 2-George, 3-Sinkler, 4-Itoje, 5-Lawes, 6-Shields, 7-Underhill, 8-Wilson.

Replacements: 16-Hartley, 17-Hepburn, 18-Williams, 19-Ewels, 20-Hughes, 21-Wigglesworth, 22-Ford, 23-Tuilagi.

Australia: 15-Folau, 14-Haylett-Petty, 13-Kerevi, 12-Foley, 11-Maddocks, 10-To'omua, 9-Genia; 1-Sio, 2-Latu, 3-Kepu, 4-Rodda, 5-Coleman, 6-Dempsey, 7-Hooper (captain), 8-Pocock.

Replacements: 16-Polota-Nau, 17-Ainsley, 18-Alaalatoa, 19-Simmons, 20-Hanigan, 21-Samu, 22-Phipps, 23-Naivalu.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Sara Orchard: It's hard not to have your eyes drawn to the England bench and the inevitable excitement of Manu Tuilagi back in an England shirt.

However, Jamie George, once again starting at hooker, could prove to be a big shift in Eddie Jones' thinking before the World Cup.

Owen Farrell is increasingly looking like England's leading captain despite Dylan Harley being named as co-captain on the bench.

Australia would dearly love to finish their topsy-turvy year with victory, but the sickness bug that has spread through the camp has hardly been ideal preparation.

Will Genia's 100th cap could be less of a celebration and more of a battle of the fittest, although David Pocock's inclusion after suffering a neck injury against Italy will be a welcome relief.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

England head coach Eddie Jones: "I'm really happy with the direction we're going in terms of the way we play the game. We are developing a unique style of rugby, which is English and the players are proud to play that way.

"The second part is the leadership of the team through the co-captaincy of Dylan Hartley and Owen Farrell has been outstanding. We have seen growth in the togetherness of the team and I think we've seen that in the spirit in which they've played."

Australia head coach Michael Cheika: "It's not as much for me and Eddie, it's more about Australia and England. We're always up for it.

"I love going to Twickenham, love the crowd hating us, we genuinely love it all, the boys love it, and I love it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England can beat Australia in six consecutive matches for the first time in their history.

However, the Wallabies have won four of the past nine matches at Twickenham (L5), including a 33-15 victory at the 2015 World Cup.

England

England's win over Japan was just a third in nine Tests (L6).

However, the Red Rose have won 11 of their past 12 autumn internationals.

England have lost just twice in 18 home Tests under Eddie Jones, winning 16 times. Those defeats came against Ireland and New Zealand.

Australia

Australia's victory over Italy last weekend was just a fourth in 12 matches in 2018.

Their win percentage of 33% is the lowest for a calendar year since 1974.

The Wallabies have won just five of their past 14 Tests on the road.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Touch judges: Glen Jackson (New Zealand) & Alexandre Ruiz (France)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)