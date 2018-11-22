Six Nations: Scotland v Argentina (Sat)

Scotland's unbeaten run at home in 2018 was brought to an end last weekend against South Africa.

2018 Autumn Internationals Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, Connected TVs, online and BBC Sport app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Team news & line-ups

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has moved Finn Russell to inside centre to accommodate Adam Hastings at fly-half.

Allan Dell, Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan form a new front row, while Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie and Josh Strauss also come into the pack.

Blair Kinghorn replaces Tommy Seymour on the wing.

Argentina have made just two changes to their team that lost to France last week with flanker Rodrigo Bruni and centre Matias Moroni coming in.

Scrum-half Martin Landajo and winger Sebastian Cancelliere feature as replacements for the first time since the Rugby Championship.

Scotland: 15-Hogg, 14-Maitland, 13-Jones, 12-Russell, 11-Kinghorn, 10-Hastings, 9-Laidlaw (captain); 1-Dell, 2-Brown, 3-Berghan, 4-Gilchrist, 5-Gray, 6-Ritchie, 7-Watson, 8-Strauss

Replacements: 16-McInally, 17-Allan, 18-Nel, 19-Skinner, 20-Wilson, 21-Horne, 22-Dunbar, 23-McGuigan

Argentina: 15-Boffelli, 14-Delguy, 13-Moroni, 12-De la Fuente, 11-Moyano, 10-Sanchez; 1-Garcia Botta, 2-Creevy, 3-Medrano, 4-Petti, 5-Lavanini, 6-Matera (captain), 7-Bruni, 8-Ortega Desio

Replacements: 16-Montoya, 17-Zeiss, 18-Sordoni, 19-Alemanno, 20-Lezana, 21-Landajo, 22-Orlando, 23-Cancelliere

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: "If the Test against South Africa was the biggest of Scotland's autumn, this meeting with Argentina is arguably the most important.

"Scotland need to deliver victory when starting as favourites, against opponents on a four-match losing streak - even if the Pumas did beat both South Africa and Australia in the Rugby Championship.

"Gregor Townsend is once again rotating players - not one man has started all four November Tests - and the big talking point is the selection of Adam Hastings at fly-half with Finn Russell at inside centre.

"It might be the way forward and it certainly screams potential for attack, but Scotland also have to show that they can, when required, marry that entertaining style with a cold and clinical edge. For a lot of supporters, winning is the greatest entertainment of all."

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Under Mario Ledesma, Argentina delivered some outstanding performances and they were hugely impressive in their victories over South Africa and Australia in the recent Rugby Championship.

"I'm sure that they will throw everything at us to end their international season on a high note."

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland's 44-15 win in June was their record victory in Argentina.

The only time they had scored more points against the Argentines was in their first-ever Test in 1990 when they won 49-3 at Murrayfield.

After losing seven Tests in a row against Argentina between 1994 and 2008, Scotland have won seven of the last nine, including four in a row.

In 17 previous meetings, Argentina have won nine times and Scotland eight.

Scotland

Their defeat to South Africa last week was only their second in their last 12 matches at home.

The Scots have not lost consecutive games at Murrayfield since losing each of their three home games during the 2015 Six Nations.

Seven of their tries in 2018 have been from replacements, only New Zealand have scored more (10).

Coming into this weekend Scotland had scored 39 tries in 2018 - New Zealand with 69 are the only Tier 1 nation to have scored more. Only twice before have Scotland scored more in a calendar year (41 in 2017, 50 in 1999).

Argentina

Defeat to France last Saturday was their fourth loss in a row (v France, Ireland, Australia and NZ).

They have won just two of their 11 Tests in 2018 (v South Africa and Australia).

They have missed an average of 31 tackles per game in their last eight Tests.

Match officials

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Nigel Owens (Wales) & Dan Jones (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)