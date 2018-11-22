Autumn internationals: Wales v South Africa team news, quotes and key stats

Liam Williams celebrated his 50th Welsh cap by scoring two tries last weekend against Tonga

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Liam Williams replaces injured full-back Leigh Halfpenny in the only change to the starting XV that faced Australia two weeks ago.

Gareth Anscombe starts at fly-half while Williams is the only survivor from the side that thrashed Tonga last weekend.

South Africa have named an unchanged side for the first time this year.

Eben Etzebeth replaces Lood de Jager on the bench in the only change to the matchday 23 against Scotland.

Wales: 15-L Williams, 14-North, 13-J Davies, 12-Parkes, 11-Adams, 10-Anscombe, 9-G Davies; 1-Smith, 2-Owens, 3-Francis, 4-Beard, 5-Jones (captain), 6-Lydiate, 7-Tipuric, 8-Moriarty

Replacements: 16-Dee, 17-Evans, 18-Lewis, 19-Hill, 20-Jenkins, 21-T Williams, 22-Biggar, 23-Watkin.

South Africa: 15-Le Roux, 14-Nkosi, 13-Kriel, 12-De Allende, 11-Dyantyi, 10-Pollard, 9-Papier; 1-Kitshoff, 2-Marx, 3-Malherbe, 4-Snyman, 5-Mostert, 6-Kolisi, 7-PS Du Toit, 8-Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Mbonambi, 17-T Du Toit, 18-Koch, 19-Etzebeth, 20-Louw, 21-Van Zyl, 22-Jantjies, 23-Kolbe.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "We are really pleased with how the bench has gone in the first three games, so we will be looking for that impact again on Saturday.

"There were a lot of tough selection calls, but that is what we want. The team that played last week was hugely impressive, and there are some disappointed boys who miss out."

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus: "We will be desperate to win, and to end the tour on a high would be fantastic for the experience and growth of this squad.

"Wales have a formidable squad and their current run of eight unbeaten Tests is proof and also an indication of their good form at the moment.

"They are a well-balanced and strong side with a great home record so our boys will be in for a massive contest on Saturday."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have won just five of the 34 meetings, losing 28 and drawing one.

Wales have won four of the past five meetings, having lost the previous 16 in a row.

Five of the past six meetings have been settled by six points or fewer.

Wales

Wales are currently on an eight-match winning run, their best sequence since 2005.

They last won nine in a row in 1999 - when backs coach Rob Howley was captain.

They have won their past seven Tests at home - only once since 1978 have they enjoyed a longer winning run.

South Africa

South Africa have won four of their past six Tests.

Their tally of 36 tries this year puts them third among tier one nations behind New Zealand (68) and Scotland (39).

The 26-20 win against Scotland last weekend was just their sixth win in their past 19 Tests on their travels (D1, L12).

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)