Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues (Fri)

Tommy Seymour scored a hat-trick of tries in Scotland's big win over Fiji

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Friday 23 November Kick off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland & online and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Glasgow Warriors welcome back Tommy Seymour, Peter Horne and Ali Price for Friday's Pro14 game with Cardiff Blues.

Winger Seymour has been released from Scotland duty after playing in the first three Tests of the autumn series.

Horne, who is at fly-half, started at centre against Fiji and South Africa, while Price was a replacement last week after starting against Wales.

Blues bring in Wales duo Seb Davies and Jarrod Evans after an appearance each in the autumn internationals.

The duo are not required for Wales' final Test against South Africa, but Gareth Anscombe, Ellis Jenkins, Tomos Williams and Dillon Lewis are in the national team's match-day squad.

Willis Halaholo returns to the visitors' line-up, with the centre making his 50th club appearance.

The Warriors have nine players in Scotland's 23 to face Argentina, but forwards George Turner, Rob Harley, Adam Ashe and Matt Fagerson also return from international duty to start on Friday.

Lock Tim Swinson is set to make his comeback off the bench after nearly five months on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained in Scotland's final Test of their summer tour in Argentina.

Niko Matawalu, who scored a hat-trick after coming on as an early substitute in Glasgow's win at Ospreys last time out, is on the wing as he celebrates his 100th outing over two spells at Scotstoun.

"Both teams play a similar style of rugby, and having some internationals missing won't necessarily change that," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"Glasgow are the team that have scored the most tries in the Pro14, and they also kick the least. They'll cause us a lot of threats in defence so we'll be looking to make sure that we start strong.

"The first 15 minutes let us down against them in the Champions Cup game [Glasgow won 29-12 in Cardiff last month]. They scored twice. After you take that first 15 minutes away, it was pretty even."

With six wins from eight outings, the home side top Conference A, 10 points in front of the fourth-placed Blues, who were crushed 40-16 on their last league visit to Scotstoun in December 2017.

Seb Davies has started four games for Wales in the back row

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie says his players came back "in really good nick" after taking 10 days off following their last outing.

"We've had a number of personal bests in testing so we're really happy," he added.

"It'll be a proud day for Niko and his family and hopefully we'll see that bit of magic from him with ball in hand that we know he's capable of.

"We've been on the road a lot and we've played pretty well, but we love playing at home and we're looking forward to getting back in front of a Scotstoun crowd."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Seymour, Grigg, McDowall, Matawalu; P Horne, Price; Bhatti, Turner, Rae, Harley, McDonald, Ashe, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Bryce, Du Plessis, Swinson, Smith, Frisby, Thomson, Hughes.

Cardiff Blues: T Williams; Summerhill, Smith, Halaholo, Harries; Evans, L Williams (capt); Thyer, Dacey, Assiratti, Earle, Davies, Turnbull, Robinson, N Williams.

Replacements: Belcher, Carré, Andrews, Down, Bennett, Jones, Shingler, Millard.