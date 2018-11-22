Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys (Fri)

Johnny Kotze has played Currie Cup rugby for Blue Bulls

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Ospreys Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Versatile back Johnny Kotze will make his Ospreys debut in Friday's Pro14 game away to Leinster.

South African Kotze joined from Super Rugby side Bulls on a three-month loan in October and starts at inside centre at the RDS Arena.

Fly-half Sam Davies will make his 100th appearance for the region.

Flanker Scott Penny will make his Leinster debut while full back Hugo Keenan makes his first start.

Jimmy O'Brien and Jack Kelly could also make their debuts off the bench for Leinster.

Ospreys are without Adam Beard, Aled Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin, who are on Wales duty.

"This is another big challenge for us. Leinster away is one of the toughest fixtures in European rugby, regardless of the time of year or the team selected," Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke said.

"As always, our focus is on our own game, our mindset and our actions. We've had an excellent training week but ultimately we'll be judged by the 80 minutes tomorrow night."

Leinster: Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne, Conor O'Brien, Noel Reid, James Lowe, Ciaran Frawley, Nick McCarthy; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Scott Fardy (captain), Josh Murphy, Scott Penny, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Vakh Abdaladze, Mick Kearney, Max Deegan, Hugh O'Sullivan, Jimmy O'Brien, Jack Kelly

Ospreys: James Hook, Hanno Dirksen, Cory Allen, Johnny Kotze, Keelan Giles, Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Rhodri Jones, Scott Otten, Tom Botha, Giorgi Nemsadze, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell (captain), Sam Cross, James King

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Alex Jeffries, Rob McCusker, Will Jones, Matthew Aubrey, Luke Morgan, Tom Williams