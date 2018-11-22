Tatyana Heard & Carys Williams start at centre for England Women

Captain Sarah Hunter poses with fans after the win over Canada last weekend

England women v Ireland women Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:40 GMT Coverage: Live radio and text commentary on BBC Sport website

Tatyana Heard and Carys Williams, who have three caps between them, will start as England women's midfield pairing to face Ireland in their final autumn international.

Both players made their debuts in the 57-5 win over the United States earlier this month.

Katy Daley-Mclean, Rachael Burford and Marlie Packer - all part of the 2014 World Cup win - are on the bench.

But Lydia Thompson and Vicky Fleetwood return on the wing and the flank.

Loughborough Lightning's Sarah Hunter captains the side from number eight.

It is England's final match before contracts are reintroduced for the women's 15-a-side game in January.

Twenty-eight full-time deals will be available, along with seven elite player squad agreements.

"Saturday's game gives us one last opportunity to look at the squad this year. There are players we know plenty about and others we need to know more about and the selection reflects that," coach Simon Middleton said.

"This will be the first Twickenham experience in an England shirt for a number of the team and not only will we be looking to see how those players react, but also how the senior players support them."

England beat Ireland 33-11 when the teams last met in March.

Ireland lost 19-10 to the United States last weekend and will be captained by Sene Naoupu in the absence of the injured Ciara Griffin.

England women: McKenna, Thompson, Williams, Heard, Smith; Harrison, Riley; Cornborough, Kerr, Botterman, Aldcroft, Scott, Cleall, Fleetwood, Hunter.

Replacements: Davies, Perry, Brown, O'Donnell, Packer, MacDonald, Daley-McLean, Burford