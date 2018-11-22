Scotland v Argentina: 'Grandfather' Josh Strauss revels in chance to revive Test career

Josh Strauss will start his ninth Test for Scotland on Saturday, as he wins his 17th cap

Autumn Test: Scotland v Argentina Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Television & online; listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Number eight Josh Strauss admits he is "a little bit slower" and "gets fatigued more easily" now than when he made his Scotland debut in 2015.

But the Sale Sharks back-rower, 32, is determined to capitalise on a surprise opportunity to extend his Test career.

South Africa-born Strauss will start his first Test in 17 months against Argentina and only his third at Murrayfield as he wins his 17th cap.

"It seems like only yesterday I was one of the young guys," he said.

"Now I'm one of the grandfathers of the group. It's great for Scottish rugby. It's a weird business to be in because you're 32 and you're mates with 18-year-olds."

Strauss, who spent five years at Glasgow from 2012 and qualified for Scotland on residency in 2015, was not named in Scotland's original 40-man autumn Test squad.

But injuries to fellow back-rowers David Denton, Blade Thomson and Magnus Bradbury saw him earn a recall against Fiji for the first time since starting the 27-22 defeat against the same opposition in Suva which ended Scotland's 2017 summer our.

He impressed after replacing the injured Matt Fagerson 30 minutes into the 54-17 win over Fiji, and took over from Ryan Wilson for the final 24 minutes against South Africa last week.

"When I first got the call-up after initially not being selected, you just don't know what to expect," he said.

"You expect to come in and then when they name the (match-day) squad and you're not in it, you fly back to Sale and you're involved down there.

"I thought that all I can do is to train as hard as I can. I came in with the mindset to be the best that I could and hopefully get a spot. That's happened and I'm very grateful for that."

'Latin teams are normally very emotional'

Scotland have won six of their past seven Tests against Argentina, the last a record 44-15 thrashing of the Pumas in Residencia in June, in the final days of previous coach Daniel Hourcade's tenure.

Under former Pumas hooker Mario Ledesma, they beat South Africa at home, and won away in Australia, during this year's Rugby Championship.

But they arrive in Edinburgh having lost four in a row - at home to the All Blacks and the Wallabies, and away to Ireland and France on their European tour.

"The last outing against them was a good one, and although I wasn't involved we've been analysing that game," Strauss added. "They've obviously improved a hell of a lot since that game.

"Everyone has a bad day from time to time, and I think Argentina just had a bad day during the summer. But if you look at their last few matches, they've been up early in most of the games.

"They are a good team who come out of the blocks quickly. Latin teams are normally very emotional, very up for it, so we're looking forward to it."