Wales v South Africa: Warren Gatland's kicking challenge for Gareth Anscombe

Gareth Anscombe says he is determined to do the Wales 10 jersey justice

Autumn international: Wales v South Africa Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has challenged Gareth Anscombe to cope with the goal kicking responsibilities in the cauldron of international rugby.

Anscombe has been preferred to Dan Biggar and Rhys Patchell for the fly-half jersey against South Africa.

The Cardiff Blues 10 will also take over the kicking duties following Leigh Halfpenny's injury.

"This is a big game and there will be pressure on Gareth in terms of the goal kicking," said Gatland.

"It is a massively important aspect of the game. Last week Dan Biggar's goal kicking was a point of difference.

"Gareth has been kicking well this year and his percentages have been good, but we know it is more difficult under pressure in a big game. That is part of the reason for picking him also.

"We know our two quality goal kickers (Halfpenny and Biggar) are world-class but we want to find out pretty early whether someone like Gareth when it matters can kick goals in a big match."

Gareth Anscombe has started 10 Tests out of his 20 internationals for Wales

Anscombe started at 10 in the victories over Scotland and Australia, Biggar was man-of-the-match against Tonga while Rhys Patchell also produced an excellent individual try coming on as a replacement.

"We have decided to give Gareth a run of games but we have got three 10s who are on top of their games and we could easily pick any one of them," said Gatland.

"It is just trying to give Gareth some confidence and self belief.

"He made a big decision to come to Wales leaving New Zealand and having been successful in Super Rugby. It has taken him time to settle and earn the respect and he is starting to show some maturity."

Media playback is not supported on this device Alun Wyn Jones: Wales captain on longevity and his future

Under the radar

Wales are aiming for a first autumn clean sweep and a ninth consecutive win for the first time since 1999 as they lie third in the world rankings.

"We are in a good place at the moment, just trying to keep our heads down, not say too much and get on with our business," said Gatland.

"We know what we're doing in the next 12 months. If we keep going under the radar that will be good, maybe for another six months hopefully!

"We're not worried what anyone else is saying about us or thinking.

"We have a group of players working hard and older players who have been around who know this is their last opportunity in the next 12 months and are motivated to do well.

"We are in a good place with the depth we are creating and are confident we can have a good year."

Warren Gatland will leave his role as Wales head coach after the 2019 World Cup

That will culminate in the World Cup in Japan next year which Gatland believes will be wide open, but still highlights his native New Zealand as the team to beat despite their recent loss to Ireland.

"Over the last few years the gap of the southern hemisphere dominance has closed," said Gatland.

"It is great for rugby and the World Cup. You see the All Blacks lose one or two games and the people who have turned on them is incredible. I look at that aghast.

"To me they are still the best team in the world. It is brilliant we have got eight or nine teams who if they perform well on the day are capable of beating anybody."