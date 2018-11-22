Lewis Ludlam: Northampton Saints flanker signs new two-year contract

Northampton-born Lewis Ludlam has scored one try this season

Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam has agreed a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who first joined the Premiership club's academy aged 13, will stay at Franklin's Gardens until at least the summer of 2021.

The former England youth international made his first senior appearance for Saints two years ago.

"I'm still living out my dream every day here with Northampton Saints, playing for my childhood club," he told the club website.

Director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "He's taken his opportunity and become an important member of our first-team squad here at the Gardens.

"Our supporters love his tenacity, and he is starting to fulfil his huge potential here - I'm confident that will continue in the coming years."