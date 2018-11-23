Pro14: Southern Kings v Connacht (Sun)

The Connacht squad have been training in Cape Town since last Sunday

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Connacht Venue: Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Sun, 25 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on the BBC Sport website and app

Connacht have been boosted by the return of record try scorer Matt Healy for their match against Southern Kings.

The wing has recovered from a foot injury to form a potent back three with Tiernan O'Halloran and Cian Kelleher.

Fit-again lock Gavin Thornbury has been named among the Connacht replacements.

The Kings make five changes from the team that lost to Leinster in round eight - including a recall for vice-captain Berton Klaasen at inside centre.

In the pack, props Lupumlo Mguca and Nicolaas Oosthuizen come into the team to partner hooker Alandre van Rooyen in the front row while flankers Cyril-John Velleman and Jurie van Vuuren will join Ruaan Lerm in the back row.

Connacht have also made five changes from their win against Dragons at the Sportsground on 3 November with hooker Shane Delahunt replacing Tom McCartney while Caolin Blade and Jack Carty will renew their half-back partnership.

The centre pairing of Tom Farrell and Kyle Godwin has been retained by head coach Andy Friend but Healy and Kelleher will replacing Colm de Buitlear and Darragh Leader on the wings.

Thornbury is joined on the bench by loose forward Paul Boyle, whose performances this season were recently rewarded with a professional contract.

"The Kings have been really impressive this season especially when they are at home in Port Elizabeth," said Friend.

"They put 31 points on Leinster and 34 points on Scarlets and were unlucky to lose both games.

"They put 38 points on Glasgow and won that game so their form against three of the top teams in the Pro14 has been really impressive and we know how dangerous they can be.

"If they get space out wide, they will punish any team and we will need a big performance to overcome them".

Southern Kings: M Banda; M Makase, H Klaasen, B Klaasen, Y Penxe; M du Toit, S Ungerer; L Mguca, A van Rooyen, N Oosthuizen, S Greeff, JC Astle (capt), CJ Velleman, J van Vuuren, R Lerm.

Replacements: T Balekile, A Tshakweni, L Pupuma, A van Schalkwyk, M Burger, G Masimla, N Dukisa, T Kruger.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; C Kelleher, K Godwin, T Farrell, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; D Buckley, S Delahunt, C Carey; U Dillane, J Cannon, S O'Brien, C Fainga'a, J Butler (capt).

Replacements: T McCartney, P McCabe, D Robertson-McCoy, G Thornbury, P Boyle, J Mitchell, D Horwitz, D Leader.