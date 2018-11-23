Pro14: Zebre v Munster (Sun)

Chris Farrell injured his knee in training last Februray

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Munster Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Sun, 25 November Kick-off: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates and report on the BBC Sport website and app

Scrum-half Conor Murray is set to make his first Munster appearance of the season following his neck injury.

The Ireland star has been named among the substitutes for the province's Pro14 visit to Zebre on Sunday.

The 29-year-old's last match was in Ireland's third Test against Australia in June.

Centre Chris Farrell has also been included in the match-day squad as he marks his return from a long-term knee injury.

Tyler Bleyendaal will retain the Munster captaincy and once-again starts at inside centre having made his return from injury against the Cheetahs earlier this month.

Wing Ronan O'Mahony will make his first appearance of the season while Munster academy flanker Gavin Coombes will make his first Pro14 start and is joined in the back row by Chris Cloete and Arno Botha.

Munster are second in Conference A of the Pro14 after eight games and have never lost to Zebre, who second-from-bottom on the table and nine points behind their guests at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi this weekend.

Zebre coach Michael Bradley has handed a first start to English utility back James Elliott while flanker Maxime Mbandà will make his first appearance of the season.

Zebre: G Di Giulio; P Balekana, G Bisegni, T Boni, J Elliott; F Brummer, R Raffaele; C Ah-Nau, M Ceciliani, D Chistolini, L Krumov, D Sisi (capt), J Tuivaiti, M Mbanda, G Licata.

Replacements: O Fabiani, D Rimpelli, E Bello, G Biagi, R Giammarioli, J Renton, C Canna, G Venditti.

Munster: M Haley; R O'Mahony, R Scannell, T Bleyendaal (capt), A Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, N Cronin; J Loughman, K O'Byrne, S Archer, F Wycherley, D O'Shea, G Coombes, C Cloete, A Botha.

Replacements: M Sherry, B Scott, C Parker, S O'Connor, C Oliver, C Murray, B Johnston, C Farrell.