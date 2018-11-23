Saracens: Nick Kennedy appointed head of player recruitment at Premiership champions

Nick Kennedy guided London Irish to promotion back to the Premiership in 2017, but they were relegated straight away

Saracens have appointed former London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy as head of player recruitment.

Kennedy, 36, left the Exiles in March shortly before Irish were relegated from the Premiership and previously was director of the club's academy.

The former Irish, Toulon and Harlequins lock, capped seven times by England has already been working with Sarries on a consultancy basis this season.

He has now signed a full-time contract at Allianz Park until 2022.

"I've really enjoyed my time at Saracens so far and I'm looking forward to starting full-time," Kennedy said.

"I've been extremely impressed with the coaches, off-field team and players and I can't wait to be part of the team."