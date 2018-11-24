Cardiff Blues target Wales wings Hallam Amos and Josh Adams

John Mulvihiil replaced Danny Wilson as Cardiff Blues head coach

Cardiff Blues say they will talk to Wales wings Hallam Amos and Josh Adams about signing the pair for next season.

The players are out of contract at the end of the season with Amos at the Dragons and Adams playing for Worcester.

Coach John Mulvihill says the duo will be targets for his region with Amos favourite to sign for the Blues.

"We need some high speed and finishers," said Mulvihill.

Amos has previously had a national dual contract with the Dragons and Welsh Rugby Union.

"Hallam is off contract with the Dragons at the end of the season," said Mulvihill.

"The Dragons will be keen to keep him, but that's one of the areas that we will be looking to strengthen so he is someone we will speak to looking forward."

Under current rules, Adams must come back to Wales if he wants to continue his international career because he is well short of the 60-cap threshold.

Hallam Amos and Josh Adams played in the Wales back three against Argentina in June, 2018

"I think Josh will be a target for all four regions," said Mulvihill.

"We definitely will be putting our hands up and hopefully we get to meet him at some stage soon.

"If he decides to come back the team that picks him up will be quite happy because he can probably play wing and full-back. He's that dynamic player that we require."

No date set for Williams return

Mulvihill said no playing return date has been set for Blues back Rhun Williams who suffered a career-threatening injury in February, 2018 against Zebre.

Williams injured his shoulder, suffering serious nerve damage, and has been rehabilitating with the region

"There is progress, but it has been slow," said Mulvihill.

"His comeback could be two or six months, but it is something we are working through with him.

"It is slow progress but we have seen some progress in his injury and he is happy with where he is at."

Williams' performances on the wing or at full-back earned him a call up to Wales' senior squad for the 2017 summer tour Tonga and Samoa, but he had to withdraw because of a back injury.