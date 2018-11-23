Bernard Jackman: Dragons coach's four-week ban over referee comments

Bernard Jackman watches Dragons lose against Benetton in the opening round of the Pro14 in September 2018

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has been suspended from matches for four weeks following comments he made about Welsh referee Ian Davies following a defeat to Cardiff Blues in October.

Jackman criticised Davies over his handling of a 23-15 Pro14 defeat at Rodney Parade.

The ex-Ireland hooker was banned for four weeks, two of them suspended.

Jackman will miss his side's league games against Edinburgh and Leinster, on 25 November and 1 December.

Referee Ian Davies suffered a broken back while playing in 1998

A Welsh Rugby Union statement read: "Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman has been found guilty of a breach of code of conduct in relation to comments regarding the refereeing of his side's loss to Cardiff Blues on Saturday, 6 October.

"Jackman has received a four-week stadium ban, effective immediately, from Dragons matches, of which two weeks will be suspended until the end of the season and only imposed if there is any further breach."

Jackman said at the time Davies was "inconsistent" and backed his Dragons and Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty, who showed his frustrations on the night.

Dragons have declined to comment on the suspension.