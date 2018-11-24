Dan Lydiate: Wales flanker doubtful to face South Africa

Dan Lydiate has won 64 caps for Wales

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 24 November Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have a late fitness doubt over flanker Dan Lydiate before their final autumn series game against South Africa.

Warren Gatland's side are aiming for a first-ever autumn series clean sweep of victories, but Lydiate could miss the final game with an elbow injury.

If Lydiate is ruled out, Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins is in line to be promoted from the replacements' bench.

Dragons back-rower Aaron Wainwright would come onto the bench.

Lydiate started in the wins over Scotland and Australia alongside fellow Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric and Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty.

The 30-year-old was rested for the 74-24 victory against Tonga when Wainwright started in the blind-side flanker role.