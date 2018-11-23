Rugby World Cup: Canada beat Hong Kong to secure final place in Japan
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Canada secured the final place at next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan after beating Hong Kong 27-10 in their repechage tournament.
It means the Canucks have now reached their ninth consecutive World Cup.
Hong Kong needed a bonus-point win and to deny their opponents anything from the game if they were to advance.
Canada will now go into Pool B for the tournament alongside defending champions New Zealand, two-time winners South Africa, Italy and Namibia.
Glasgow Warriors winger DTH van der Merwe scored two tries for the Canucks while veteran hooker Ray Barkwill, who will turn 39 a month before next year's tournament begins, also crossed.
Gordon McRorie added three conversions and two penalties for the side coached by ex-Dragons boss Kingsley Jones.
If Barkwill is selected for Japan, he will be in line to become the second oldest player in the tournament's history behind Uruguayan legend Diego Ormaechea.