Grant Gilchrist: 'Scotland can be a match for anyone in Six Nations'

Media playback is not supported on this device Maitland try secures win for Scotland against Argentina

Scotland will "back themselves against anybody" in next year's Six Nations, says lock Grant Gilchrist.

The Edinburgh player admitted Saturday's 14-9 win over Argentina was "scrappy" and "probably not a performance we are delighted with".

But the 28-year-old says they will take heart from the result against "a strong side" and approach the Six Nations with confidence from their autumn campaign.

"On the whole, we have done well over this period," Gilchrist said.

"Obviously we would have loved to win in those narrow defeats [against Wales and South Africa]. We feel like we let ourselves down a little bit and we could have won those.

"But there are some good learnings to take from that. If we add that to the good stuff we have done and improve, then we will back ourselves against anybody."

Scotland struggled to create chances against a typically obdurate Pumas outfit until Sean Maitland's fifth try in seven Tests turned the game in their favour with 15 minutes left.

Even then, the hosts had to repel two late attacks that might have brought a different outcome.

"The good thing to come out of that was our scramble defence and how much we wanted to grind out the win," noted Gilchrist, who won his 28th cap.

"There were a couple of cover tackles that got those turnovers at crucial times when they had the momentum, and that was part of the reason we won the Test match. That shows good character.

"We want to play a certain way but when the ball is that slippery, Argentina defended really well and one on one they put in their shots, we had to play a different way to win.

"The main positive is good teams find a way, and sometimes it isn't pretty but we are delighted to win against a strong Argentina side.

"It wasn't a typical performance but you have got to take joy out of winning Test matches, and we celebrate the same way as we always do."